NIA gets Yasin Malik's custody till April 22

A on Wednesday sent Liberation Front (JKLF) to National Investigation Agency's (NIA) custody till April 22 in connection with a case related to the funding of terror and separatist groups in the state.

Rakesh Syal, during in-chamber proceedings, allowed the NIA to question Malik for 12 days.

The NIA on Wednesday arrested Malik, a day after he was shifted to here from The anti-terror agency's move followed an order of a special NIA court in Jammu giving it go ahead for Malik's custodial interrogation, an said.

Malik was brought here from Jammu on an Air flight on Tuesday evening, the said.

On March 7, Malik was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and put in Under the PSA, any person can be kept in detention for two years without any judicial intervention.

Malik has been facing two cases and his organisation JKLF was banned last month by the Centre. These relate to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Saeed, daughter of then Union Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in 1989, and the killing of four IAF personnel in 1990.

The agency had registered the terror funding case in May 2017 after violence erupted in the

So far, the agency has arrested several separatist leaders including Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah.

is the of Syed Ali Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with

Shahid-ul-Islam is Farooq's and Khandey is the was arrested in August 2017.

The anti-terror agency had on January 18, 2018 filed a charge sheet against 12 persons, including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and chief

--IANS

akk-rak/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)