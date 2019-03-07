Yasin Malik booked under PSA

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) that can keep him in detention for up to two years, JKLF sources said on Thursday.
"Malik Sahab was informed today that he has been booked under the harsh PSA and would be shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu district," an informed source said.
The JKLF chief was taken into preventive custody on February 22 and was lodged in the Kothibagh police city in Srinagar.
Under the PSA, a person in Jammu and Kashmir can be kept in detention for a period of two years without any judicial intervention.
