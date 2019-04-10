AAP launches phase II campaign for Lok Sabha poll

Gearing up for the upcoming polls, the Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched the second phase of its campaign with focus on one-to-one communications.

Launched by the AAP convenor in North East Delhi's Babarpur in the presence of the candidate from the area, Dilip Pandey, the mega public outreach programme will see party workers going from door-to-door urging people to support the demand of full statehood for the national capital.

Rai, along with Pandey, visited a number of houses and spoke to voters about the importance of statehood for

The leaders read out the letter written by to the people of Delhi, in which he has listed the benefits the city will get after attaining full statehood.

Speaking to the media, Rai said that in the first phase of campaign, the party focused on public rallies and gatherings.

"We saw a large number of people coming for the rallies. But a large portion of people were left out due to their busy working schedule. We will now approach each and every individual in the city, so as to explain them about the full statehood demand and its importance. We want to explain to them how their elected government is made to suffer by the Centre," he said.

"Our party workers and representatives will go to people on a mass scale. Our aim is to reach out to about 35 lakh voters in the city."

He also said AAP's 13,814 booth presidents will lead the campaign and over 70,000 'Vijay Pramukhs' appointed by the party will also take part.

Last month, Kejriwal wrote to the people of describing the issues the city has faced in the last four years due to lack of full statehood.

"Our teams will read out the letter to the people and will also resolve their doubts related to the statehood demand," Rai said.

Along with Kejriwal's letter, the party representatives also distributed a pamphlet in which Kejriwal describes the benefits the people of Delhi will get with full statehood.

"The BJP and have made promises of statehood for Delhi. But both the parties cheated the city and its people. AAP is your own party. If our MPs are elected they will get full statehood for Delhi," Kejriwal wrote in the letter, urging people to vote for his party.

Listing out the benefits, Kejriwal said law and order will improve and women will be provided more security if Delhi became a full state.

"Every Delhi citizen will have a house, youth will get job, admission will be easily done in the colleges, the city will be clean, sealing will be stopped, metro fare will not be hiked without the consent of people, all the unauthorized colonies will be authorized, issues of rural Delhi will be solved, officials will be held responsible to the people and the work will be done with speed," Kejriwal listed in the pamphlet.

The party will launch the third and last phase of the poll campaign after the candidates file the nominations for the polls in Delhi scheduled on May 12.

--IANS

nks/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)