Goa governor expresses shock at Lanka terror attacks

on Monday expressed shock at the deadly terror attack on churches and luxury hotels in on Sunday which killed 290 people and wounded 500 others.

The Governor's official residence, the Raj Bhavan, hosts an annual mass every year.

In a message to Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao, also said that war against terror must remain the top priority.

"While all of us were celebrating in great zeal, was struck by this cruel violence. I always say that violence committed in the name of religion is a sin on humanity. No religion has ever preached violence," said in her message.

" has a large percentage of Christian population. Traditionally, people belonging to all religions live here in complete harmony with each other. It has a tradition of shared faith, belief and practices. People of one religion follow the beliefs and practices of other religion," the said, adding that Goa was a multi-cultural state where people celebrate festive occasions across religions.

"Easter in Goa is not only celebrated by one community, but by all with a lot of enthusiasm and gaiety. also celebrates Easter every year in its historic chapel. People of all religion come here and attend the midnight Mass in large numbers. While all of us were celebrating Easter in great zeal, was struck by this cruel violence," Sinha said.

More than one fourth of Goa's population of 1.5 million is Christian in religious orientation and Catholic by denomination.

IANS

maya/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)