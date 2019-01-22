Nine tourists arrested for public consumption of alcohol in Goa

Even as tourism industry stakeholders have stepped up pressure on the state government to crack down on public drinking, nine domestic tourists were on Tuesday arrested for boozing in public areas and creating a nuisance in the beach village of Calangute in North Goa.
"Today, while patrolling we arrested nine persons for drinking alcohol and creating nuisance in various public areas like footpaths, pay parking areas and the beach," police inspector in-charge of the Calangute police station in North Goa said on Tuesday.
The accused, who were from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, were booked under section 34(iv) of the Indian Police Act, the official said.
The menace of drinking alcohol in public in Goa, a state known for its liberal alcohol regime, is being cited as a reason for a drop in inbound tourists arrivals by the travel and tourism industry stakeholders.
In the upcoming Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly, the State Tourism Ministry is expected to make amendments to the Tourism Trade Act in order to allow stringent punishment for consuming alcohol in public spaces.
