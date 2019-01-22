Two killed in Kashmir avalanche

Two persons were buried alive and two others went missing on Tuesday in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Police said the avalanche hit Trigam village around 3 p.m., burying two persons under it. The dead have been identified as Muhammad Rafiq, 25, and Sumerna, 12.

"These people were on their way home when the avalanche struck," a said, adding that efforts were on to locate the missing persons.

