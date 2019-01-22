Two killed in Kashmir avalanche

-
Two persons were buried alive and two others went missing on Tuesday in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.
Police said the avalanche hit Trigam village around 3 p.m., burying two persons under it. The dead have been identified as Muhammad Rafiq, 25, and Sumerna, 12.
"These people were on their way home when the avalanche struck," a police officer said, adding that efforts were on to locate the missing persons.
