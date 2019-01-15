JUST IN
Nishikori advances to second round after Majchrzak retires

IANS  |  Melbourne 

Japan's Kei Nishikori advanced to the second round of the Australian Open after Polish wild card Kamil Majchrzak retired due to cramping during Tuesday's match.

Nishikori won the contest against Majchrzak 3-6, 6-7(6), 6-0, 6-2, 3-0.

The Japanese, who came to Melbourne fresh off a win in Brisbane, was taken by surprise by Majchrzak, who is ranked 176th and began cramping badly after winning back-to-back sets, reports Efe news.

Nishikori, who lost in the round of 16 to Roger Federer last year, will now meet Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic, who defeated Polish Hubert Hurkacz 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6.

