Nishikori advances to second round after Majchrzak retires

Japan's advanced to the second round of after Polish wild card Kamil retired due to cramping during Tuesday's match.

Nishikori won the contest against 3-6, 6-7(6), 6-0, 6-2, 3-0.

The Japanese, who came to fresh off a win in Brisbane, was taken by surprise by Majchrzak, who is ranked 176th and began cramping badly after winning back-to-back sets, reports news.

Nishikori, who lost in the round of 16 to last year, will now meet Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic, who defeated Polish 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6.

