Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova advance to second round of Australian Open

of the and the Czech Republic's dismissed their respective opponents on Tuesday to reach the second round of

Serena dispatched Germany's 6-0, 6-2 in less than an hour, only dropping two games in the second set.

The seven-time champion got off to an impeccable start after missing the event last year following the birth of her first child, reports news.

Serena will face the winner of the match between Chinese wild card Shuai Peng and Canadian in the second round.

Meanwhile, Karolina was ruthless with Karolina Muchova, defeating her 6-3, 6-2 in little more than an hour.

Pliskova, who reached the quarter-finals of before falling to Romania's Simona Halep, will now meet the winner of the match between American and Japanese Misaki Doi.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)