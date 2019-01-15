Atalanta reach last 8 of Coppa Italia with 2-0 win over Cagliari

Striker scored one goal for Atalanta and assisted in the second as the visitors beat Cagliari 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2018-2019

With 10 goals in his last seven matches, the 27-year-old Colombian is in place to have his best season as a professional, topping the 16 goals he scored in 2012-2013 with Argentina's Estudiantes, reports news.

Atalanta dominated for much of the contest at in Cagliari on Monday night, but the first goal came only in the 88th minute when Zapata headed in.

Four minutes later, he assisted on Mario Pasalic's goal in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Atalanta's opponent in the quarter-finals will be Juventus, who are in pursuit of a fifth consecutive

