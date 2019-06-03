BJP deleted Sita's name to distort Lord Ram's chant: Mamata

Describing the slogan "Jai Shri Ram" as a distorted one, on Monday accused the BJP of deleting the name of Lord Ram's wife Sita from the original chant of " Ram" to coin the twisted slogan.

"You people write whatever the BJP says. Listen, the slogan ' Ram' is used in It means glory to and Sita.

"When (Mahatma) Gandhiji used to sing the ' Dhun', he chanted 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Patit Pavan Sita Ram'. But the BJP has deleted the name of Sita... They have distorted the original chant and are now raising a new slogan," Banerjee told mediapersons at Nabanna, the state secretariat .

The said she would go by the religious texts of the various communities in

"You people are dancing to their (BJP's) tune. But I won't. I'll go by the Quran, Puranas, Veda, Vedanta, Bible, Guru Granth Sahib and Tripitak. I won't go by the BJP'S slogan," she said.

The slogan "Jai Shri Ram" has created a big controversy in with Banerjee repeatedly losing her cool and chasing and challenging BJP workers for raising the chant in her presence.

--IANS

ssp/arm

