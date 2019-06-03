Will prioritize medical insurance for lawyers: Prasad

Prasad, who assumed charge on Monday, said he will focus on resolving issues regarding providing medical for lawyers and look into providing facilities for advocates who work in remote areas.

Prasad said the Ministry will play a pro-active role on improving working conditions for the lawyers.

In February, lawyers from various states held a protest demanding the allocation of Rs 5,000 crore in the Union Budget for the welfare of advocates. The of (BCI) had called for the strike.

According to the BCI, lawyers are in need of chambers, facilities, accommodation with well-equipped libraries, and medical

