Nitish Kumar demands caste-based census in 2021

With the 2019 round the corner, Chief Minister Kumar on Monday stressed the need for a caste-based census in 2021 and supported the demand for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions according to caste population.

"There is a need of a caste-based census in 2021 in the country. A caste-based census will reveal many things. The last such census was conducted in 1931," Kumar told mediapersons here.

Kumar's statement assumes political significance ahead of the 2019 polls as his rival party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has repeatedly demanded that the caste-based data of the 2011 Census of should be made public by the (BJP)-led

has been demanding since 2015 that the data should be made public to "ensure the empowerment of all those lagging behind in development."

said only a caste-based census will give the exact or the real population of a particular caste and their social condition.

He added that reservation should be given according to the population of different castes.

has made it clear that he has no objection to raising reservations for OBCs.

--IANS

ik/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)