'Mahagatbandhan' exposes opposition's fear of BJP: Rajnath

Asserting that the BJP is going to retain power in 2019, on Monday said that the opposition's attempt to forge a 'mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance) is a sign how other parties fear the BJP.

"I think everybody (opposition) is afraid of the fact that the is again going to form its government. So they are attempting to forge a 'mahagatbandhan'. It is the fear of his party's successes that has made them come together.

"The coming Lok Sabha election is not a challenge for the BJP. We are going to form the next government under the leadership of People of the country are with us," Singh said after laying the foundation stone of a Kendriya Vidyalaya at a camp.

His remarks came in the wake of opposition mega rally organised by in Kolkata last week.

The Minister said there had been no allegation of any "serious corruption" in the last four and a half years against the government. The BJP had a strong and popular leader in and the common man had faith in us, he added.

Attacking the Congress, he said: "You know the situation of the past governments (on corruption issue)."

Asked about surrendering his Indian citizenship in favour of Antigua & in the West Indies, the Minister said: "He will be brought to for sure. No one will be spared."

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is charged with conniving with officials to dupe the of around Rs 13,500 crore plus by issuing fake Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) to their group companies through the bank's flagship Brady House branch in

--IANS

rak/vsc/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)