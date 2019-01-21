President, PM mourn Karnataka's 111-year-old seer

and Modi on Monday mourned the death of Karnataka's 111-year-old revered seer, of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.

"Extremely sad to learn the passing of the .. He contributed immensely to society, particularly towards and education. My condolences to his countless followers," the tweeted.

The Lingayat seer passed away at 11:44 a.m at the Mutt while receiving treatment for lung infection. He was on ventilator support after his condition showed complications.

"His Holiness lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world," tweeted Modi.

said: "Swamiji was respected and revered by millions of Indians, from all religions and communities. His passing leaves behind a deep spiritual void. My condolences to all his followers."

and President also condoled the seer's death.

Known among his followers as a "walking god" and an incarnation of 12th century renowned social reformer Basava, the Lingayat seer was the of the Sree Siddaganga Education Society, which runs about 125 educational institutions in the state -- from engineering colleges to business schools -- providing free education to poor students.

The government has declared three-day state mourning. Schools and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday when the last rites will be held.

