India's first fresh tender delivery app is here.

Niu Neer, India's first-ever tender delivery provider, is determined to offer India's beloved 'nariyal paani' with the utmost convenience and consistency.

A classic yet contemporary favourite in India, proposes to put premium quality tender coconuts in the hands of the consumer, a couple of days from the time they are picked.

With services available in and Chennai, is building its followers by the thousands with its diverse target audience. From households that traditionally drink the every morning to discerning millennials adopting healthy lifestyles, the company not only aims to provide a but to ensure a sustainable one as well.

Inspired by the vision to create a consumer revolution, dove into the source of the value chain, reducing numerous layers between the and consumer. This enables audiences to avail fresh, home-delivered produce, while simultaneously delivering a fair price to farmers.

"Our goal is not only to provide a seamless but also to incentivize customers to be responsible to the environment. For every delivery we also collect every shell we shell. We make sure we recycle the shells the customers have returned and have created an innovative and seamless sustainability initiative with these units thereby reducing tons of solid waste to the city of Mumbai," Niu Neer Founder said.

With business picking up, Niu Neer aims to expand to 5 cities across the next 18 months with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and on the map.

