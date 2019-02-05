No breakthrough in Tirupati temple theft case

More than three days after theft of three crowns from the temple of Sri Raja Swamy in Tirupati, the police are yet to achieve a breakthrough.

Although the police late on Monday released picture of the main suspect captured on surveillance camera, there was no headway in the investigations on Tuesday. They have appealed to people to provide any information they may have about the suspect.

A said the identity of the person providing information about the suspect would be kept secret and he would be suitably rewarded.

The three crowns, weighing approximately 1,351 gm and valued at around Rs 50 lakh, were stolen on Saturday evening.

The Urban police formed nine teams to crack the case. Officials scanned CCTV footage of the temple and surrounding areas. Some temple employees, including the priests who were on duty, were questioned.

Urban Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan had earlier said the police had gathered vital clues and exuded confidence of cracking the case soon.

The crowns were said to be stolen between 5 p.m and 6 p.m on Saturday. The investigators quizzed a and other employees who came to the temple for the shift that started at 5 p.m. A suspect was also questioned. However, they were later let off.

also took serious note of the theft and directed the police to take immediate steps to apprehend the culprits.

The Sri Raja Swamy temple is one of the 10 temples which come under Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD). Anil Kumar Singhal, who visited the temple on Sunday, was also confident that the crowns would be recovered soon.

