Saradha, Rose Valley scams hit small investors hard

Two major multi-billion scams, known as Saradha and Rose Valley, that have wide political ramifications were the result of collapse of their ponzi schemes in 2013 in which millions of small investors lost their hard-earned money.

Victims, mainly from West Bengal, and Odisha, were also spread over Uttar Pradesh, and

The scams hit the limelight again after the (CBI)on Sunday reached Rajiv Kumar's house to question him in these cases, triggering a political war between the government and the Centre.

Saradha scandal stemmed from the collapse of run by the Saradha Group, a consortium of over 200 private companies that were believed to be running collective investment schemes, popularly but incorrectly referred to as chit funds.

THe CBI's charge sheet and supplementary charge sheets in the scam have pointed to a nexus between the ruling Trinamool Party in and the chit-fund group.

It has also alleged how Pratidin Prakashani, a media house, was used to promote the deposit collection business of the Saradha Group, which collected around Rs 600 crore from 1.7 million depositors before collapsing in April 2013.

The media house, which had Trinamool as one of its editors, managed the editorial content of a television channel.

After the scandal, the government of West Bengal, where the and most of its investors were based, instituted an inquiry to investigate the collapse.

The central government, through the and the (ED), launched a multi-agency probe into the Saradha scam and similar ponzi schemes after the in May 2014 observed inter-state ramifications of the scheme in money laundering, regulatory failures and alleged political nexus. The apex court transferred all investigations to the

The CBI, which began the probe in 2014, questioned former Railway and ex-Trinamool on January 30, 2015.

Roy was being investigated for his alleged role in Saradha's news operations and for association with Saradha but the heat is now against the - the formed by the government - who is accused by the of destroying evidence in the case.

In February 2014, was sentenced to three years in jail.

Many prominent personalities, which included Kunal Ghosh, former West Bengal of Police Rajat Majumdar, a top and Madan Mitra, a politician, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.

The scam was even bigger than the Saradha scam and as per the ED estimates Rs 17,520 crore was reportedly raised from investors across The scam rocked West Bengal in 2013.

West Bengal Chief launched a 'Save the Constitution' protest in Kolkata on Sunday after the landed in the city to question Kumar in the Saradha and cases.

The all- small depositors association pegged the amount of scam at Rs 40,000 crore. A few reports pegged the amount at more than Rs 60,000 crore.

The had allegedly floated 27 companies for running the alleged operations of which only half a dozen were active. The company is alleged to have made "cross investments" in its sister firms to suppress liabilities towards investors.

The states affected by the scam were West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, and

According to the ED, a part of the money was also used to bribe politicians for smooth running of the scam. The ED had frozen 2,500 accounts of the and the agency suspects there are many more to be tracked and frozen.

In 2015, was arrested in a money laundering case, being probed by the CBI and the ED.

In the course of investigation, the government froze all 2,600 of the Rose Valley group, which held around Rs 800-1,000 crore.

The name Tapas Paul, TMC MP, too had surfaced during investigations as he was the

On January 25, 2019, CBI arrested Bengali for duping Rose Valley group by Rs 25 crore. Mohta's company, Shree Venkatesh Films, has produced many award-winning films like Chokher Bali, Memories In March, Autograph, Mrinalini. The firm also distributes most Bollywood and Hollywood movies in

