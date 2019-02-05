5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Valley

A 5.6 magnitude rocked the Valley on Tuesday evening as people at many places ran out of their homes in panic.

Giving preliminary details of the earthquake, the said: "An measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale occurred in at 20.17 p.m today (Tuesday).

"The epicentre of the was in north-west It's co-ordinates were latitude 34.8 degrees north and longitude 74.3 degrees east."

People at many places in the Valley, especially in north areas, ran out of their homes in panic as the impact of the earthquake shook houses and other structures.

Officials said they were collecting details of any casualty or damage that might have been caused by the temblor.

The earthquake was also felt in winter capital Jammu.

--IANS

sq/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)