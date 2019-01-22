No citizenship without state's consent under new bill: MHA

The (MHA) on Tuesday said that under the (Amendment) Bill, nobody would be granted Indian without the consent of the respective

"Without the state government's recommendations, no one will be given Indian citizenship," said.

"Each and every individual application for Indian will have to be inquired into by the (DM), who will analyse each case and give recommendations to the The also has to do its inquiry through its agencies," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha. It provides for making non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, and Afghanistan, facing persecution in these countries, eligible for Indian citizenship after their stay in for seven years.

The bill is being strongly opposed by the people and organistions of the North East, particularly in where the local parties are saying the new law would render the Accord of 1985 meaningless.

sources said the government is mulling to incentivise people seeking citizenship for settling anywhere in except for North East.

--IANS

rak-mak/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)