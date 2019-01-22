India to issue chip-based e-passport: Modi

on Tuesday said work is on to issue chip-based e- to Indian citizens under a centralized passport system.

"Our embassies and consulates are being connected to the Passport Seva Project worldwide," he said addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2019 here.

"This will prepare a centralized system connected to the passport service for all of you," he added. "Going one step ahead, work is on for issuing of the chip-based "

He also said that work was on to simplify the process of issuing visas to PIO (Person of Indian Origin) and OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards.

The government's endeavour was to see to it that Indians were happy and safe wherever they live abroad, he said.

"In the last four-and-a-half years, more than two lakh Indians stranded in crisis situations abroad have been helped by the and its efforts," he said.

Modi's counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, the chief guest at the event, commended India's efforts in reaching out to the

Earlier, welcomed the gathering.

Organised by the and the government, the Indian conclave this year has over 5,000 delegates registered.

