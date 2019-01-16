No threat to coalition government: Karnataka CM

Amidst allegations of poaching by BJP, Karnataka on Wednesday said there was no threat to his government.

"Our coalition government is running smoothly. I am relaxed. We are in touch with all our (Janata Dal-Secular and Congress) legislators and have their support," he told the media here.

Some of the legislators reportedly in were also in touch with him, the asserted, though he did not name them.

The ruling coalition partners JD-S- and the opposition have been trading charges of poaching each others' legislators for the past few days.

"Three of our MLAs are in We (Congress) are aware of the horse trading that is being attempted by the BJP. Our legislators have also admitted to being approached by them," for Irrigation D.K. Shivakumar earlier said.

The BJP, on the other hand, while denying the poaching allegations, has lodged its legislators in a private resort at Gurugram,

On Tuesday, R. Shankar, a from segment in district, belonging to the regional (KPJP), and H. Nagesh an Independent from Mulbagal constituency in district, withdrew their support to the coalition.

"Even if two MLAs withdraw their support, we (coalition) have the majority," Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

Responding to the political developments, JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda stressed that the coalition government continued to remain "stable".

In the 225-member Legislative Assembly, including one nominated Speaker, has 80 legislators, JD-S 37, and the BJP 104, while one (BSP) MLA continues to support the coalition after one Independent Nagesh and the KPJP Shankar withdrew their support.

