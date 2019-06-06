Not got proposal on free metro ride for women: Puri

of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S. on Thursday said that he has not received any proposal from the government to provide free rides to women on buses and metro.

Chief earlier this week had announced free rides for women on buses and metro.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, said: "You can't announce a scheme first and then prepare a proposal."

added that the government has a budget of Rs 50,000 crore, which it has not used on the Centre's Swacchh Bharat scheme or the Ayushman Bharat scheme but wants to give Rs 2,500 subsidy for free rides.

"The has mandated 11,000 buses in the national capital, how many buses are there today? I have said in the Parliament that we should provide facility for the elderly and the students on the metro and is working on a technology for the same," he added.

--IANS

gd/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)