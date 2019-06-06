SC to hear on Friday mining baron's plea to visit Ballari

The on Thursday agreed to hear a petition filed by former and baron Gali Janardhana seeking its permission to visit to see his ailing

Reddy, who is accused in a multi-crore case, is currently out on bail. A vacation bench of Justices and agreed to hear his plea on Friday.

Reddy's S. Ganesh Reddy's moved the plea seeking an urgent hearing in the matter. He told the court that Reddy's had suffered a stroke and was recuperating at a hospital in Ballari,

The former has been barred from visiting Ballari, his native place, by a judicial order.

The CBI arrested and his B.V. Srinivas Reddy, of the Company (OMC) in September 2011 in a case related to in Reserve Forest Area by altering their mining lease boundary. The Reserve Forest is spread over Ballari and Anantapur. The duo was moved to after their arrest from Ballari.

was granted a conditional bail in 2015, after being lodged in jail for more than three years. The court granting bail however, restrained Reddy from visiting Ballari, Ananthapur and Kadapa in

In March, the court turned down a plea to modify Reddy's bail condition to visit Ballari.

