Notice to Prashant Bhushan on contempt plea

The on Wednesday issued notice to advocate on a contempt plea filed by K.K. and the Centre saying that tweeted that the AG "fabricated" minutes of a selection panel meeting on the appointment of then M. that was cleared by the panel.

A bench of Justice and Justice said they will be addressing the issue of "vital importance" involving commenting on a matter of sub-judice affecting public opinion and the rights of the litigants. The next hearing will be on March 7.

Making it clear that "punishment to a should be the last resort", Justice Mishra said: "Contempt is a Brhamastra, it should not be used ordinarily."

While Venugopal, at the outset, made it clear that he was not seeking any punishment for but wanted a line to be drawn and a law be declared spelling out the limits on media reporting and lawyers commenting on matters sub-judice.

However, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought to discipline the errant lawyers who go public criticizing judgments and casting aspersions on judges.

Mehta said the "magnanimity" of the court on not taking action against such people should not be treated as a "weakness".

