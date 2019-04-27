Now 'unemployed' Bengal youth seek poll observer's job

Amid questions raised by on appointment of retired officers as special polling observers in West Bengal, some youths on Saturday submitted applications to the office of the (CEO), seeking appointment as election observers or some other posts.

The youths, who claimed they were "unemployed", said when retired officers are being appointed as poll observers by the Election Commission, why can't job seekers get the opportunity to serve the country?

The had appointed Vivek Dube, a retired (IPS) of 1981 batch, as special police observer in the state after objected to K.K. Sharma's appointment for the same post, calling him "an RSS man".

Subsequently, the Commission had also appointed Ajay V Nayak, a former of Bihar, as the

"Special and police observers are not serving government employees. If they can get opportunity to serve the country as officers of the Election Commission, we can also work for the Commission to serve the country," said a job seeker.

Another youth, who claimed to have submitted his application, said: "If Dube and Nayak get jobs here, why can't the Commission give us opportunities to be observers or any other posts to serve the country?"

However, officers at the office of the CEO, West Bengal, declined to make any comment if they have received any such applications from job aspirants.

But sources said 17 such applications were submitted at the office on Saturday.

Incidentally, an who is contesting from seat in the Lok Sabha elections had filed a writ petition at the seeking cancellation of appointment of the two retired officers by the Commission.

Terming their appointments as unconstitutional, had alleged the Centre was trying to administer Bengal by proxy.

"They have sent two persons from to help BJP in Bengal," Banerjee had said recently while campaigning in district.

