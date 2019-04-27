Congress, AAP create issues, Modi resolves: Manoj Tiwari

BJP on Saturday said that while the and the Party (AAP) are only good at making issues out of problems, is focussed to providing solutions.

Tiwari, who is the candidate from the North East Lok Sabha seat for a second time, held a massive road show here.

Hitting out at both parties, he said that their sole aim is to remove Modi.

" party and AAP play by making issues out of problems, whereas PM Modi and the BJP try to solve the problems of the country and the city through political process."

The BJP chief, who is pitted against and three-time Minister and AAP's Dilip Pandey, kicked off the 15-km road show from MIG Flats in north east Delhi to Loni Road after offering his prayers at a temple.

Speaking during the road show, Tiwari said: "Modiji wants to solve every problem of the country, while the opposition parties want to remove him."

His road show covered areas like Shahdara, Jagatpuri and Mansarovar Park.

Slamming Delhi Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, the outgoing said: " believes in the culture of development and taking all together, whereas Kejriwal is the supporter of dharna culture.

He also said in these elections, the BJP is contesting against forces which are obstructing the development of Delhi.

Referring to the several schemes stalled by Kejriwal in the national capital, Tiwari said: "By failing to implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections of forward classes, he has shown his evil intentions."

Targeting the Congress, the said the party has a long history of indulging in corruption. "We have to form again so that becomes world leader and therefore the victory of BJP is necessary."

Hundreds of BJP supporters participated in the road show and raised slogans in favour of Modi.

Traffic in the areas Tiwari passed through came to a standstill as people thronged the streets to get a glimpse of the

Tiwari had held a similar road show in his constituency while filing his nomination papers earlier this week.

Polling in all the seven seats of the national capital is scheduled for May 12, in the sixth phase of

The BJP, which had won all the seven seats in 2014, is facing a triangular fight in the city as the talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress did not materialise.

--IANS

aks/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)