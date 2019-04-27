Manoj Tiwari demands EC action against Gopal Rai

Soon after the (EC) officials on Saturday caught Minister and leader for campaigning near Rajiv metro station here, the BJP accused him of violating the code of conduct and demanded action against him.

Speaking to reporters, (BJP)'s and party's candidate from North East Lok Sabha seat, Manoj Tiwari, said: "Rai was caught by the officials while distributing election material to the people without prior permission."

"The way the (AAP) leader was held for violating code of conduct, the should take strict action against him."

Tiwari also demanded that registration of the be cancelled because party's Convener Arvinf Kejriwal has neither any trust in the Election Commission, nor in the Constitution of the country.

"People like Kejriwal are a threat to the society as he treats himself above the Constitution and law of the land," he said.

Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal was using the taxpayers' money for his personal gains and misleading the people of the city.

--IANS

aks/nir

