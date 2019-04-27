Manoj Tiwari demands EC action against Gopal Rai

Soon after the Election Commission (EC) officials on Saturday caught Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai for campaigning near Rajiv Chowk metro station here, the Delhi BJP accused him of violating the model code of conduct and demanded action against him.
Speaking to reporters, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Delhi unit chief and party's candidate from North East Lok Sabha seat, Manoj Tiwari, said: "Rai was caught by the Election Commission officials while distributing election material to the people without prior permission."
"The way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was held for violating model code of conduct, the Election Commission should take strict action against him."
Tiwari also demanded that registration of the AAP be cancelled because party's Convener Arvinf Kejriwal has neither any trust in the Election Commission, nor in the Constitution of the country.
"People like Kejriwal are a threat to the society as he treats himself above the Constitution and law of the land," he said.
Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal was using the taxpayers' money for his personal gains and misleading the people of the city.
--IANS
aks/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
