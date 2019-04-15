NRIs can't vote online: Indian mission in Dubai

The Indian mission in Dubai has said that non-resident Indians (NRIs) cannot vote online in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Several Indian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have complained that social media platforms have been rife with misleading posts that suggest NRIs can vote online for the 2019 polls, reports The Khsleej Times.
While some believed the posts, others checked the Election Commission of India website and social media handles to only find that these were 'fake news'.
The Consul-General of India in Dubai, Vipul, said there will be no e-voting.
"One can register on the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) and ensure that their name has appeared in the electoral roll," he told the Khaleej Times.
The only way people can vote is by personally visiting the polling booth in their respective constituency.
According to many UAE residents, the posts have been making the rounds since January.
