NRIs can't vote online: Indian mission in Dubai

The Indian mission in has said that non-resident Indians (NRIs) cannot vote online in the ongoing elections.

Several Indian expatriates in the (UAE) have complained that platforms have been rife with misleading posts that suggest NRIs can vote online for the 2019 polls, reports

While some believed the posts, others checked the Election Commission of website and handles to only find that these were 'fake news'.

The of in Dubai, Vipul, said there will be no

"One can register on the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) and ensure that their name has appeared in the electoral roll," he told

The only way people can vote is by personally visiting the polling booth in their respective constituency.

According to many UAE residents, the posts have been making the rounds since January.

