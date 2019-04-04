Cong to conduct 543 press conferences to publicise its manifesto

The party has decided to conduct 543 press conferences to publicise its manifesto for the elections. "Senior leaders will conduct press conferences in each of 543 constituencies," said a

"The plan is to keep the focus on NYAY, the minimum cash guarantee scheme. The party does not want to get mired in other issues. If it gets down to the people, the peripheral issues and narrative of nationalism will fade away," said the leader, who did not wish to be identified.

The party wants that the scheme gets due focus in the local press and trickles down to the masses, he added. The party conducted 22 press conferences on Thursday.

On March 25, had announced NYAY, the minimum cash guarantee scheme under which 20 per cent of the poorest families of the country will be entitled up to Rs 72,000 per year as financial help.

The election to 543 seats is scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and concluding on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)