Indian student invents robots for greener UAE

An Indian student has invented robots to help the (UAE) become greener, including a cleaner bot that preserves the marine and another that helps minimize human labour on farms, the media reported.

Sainath Manikandan, a student at the here, built the Marine Cleaner (MBot Cleaner) and Agriculture (Agribot), and said he hopes that authorities would implement his inventions on a bigger scale, reported on Thursday.

His mission with the robots is to help protect marine species and the farmers who work in warmer like the UAE.

"MBot is a prototype that can remove floating wastes from surface water. It is basically shaped like a boat and can be operated remotely with a radio control. It runs with two motors that help the boat move in the water. Popsicle sticks are attached to a wheel and then to the third motor to push the waste from the water bodies into the storage basket," he said.

The student added that by developing the MBot on a bigger scale, "we can try to preserve our marine species and environment".

His AgriBot is a machine that is also powered by solar panels, instead of batteries.

Manikandan has suggested that drones be used along with this robot to assist and control the seed-planting process on farms.

"The purpose of AgriBot is to help the farmers in hot like the UAE. It is designed to minimize the labour of farmers, in addition to increasing the speed and accuracy of the work. It performs the elementary functions involved in farming, such as ploughing the field, sowing seeds, and covering the seeds with soil.

"The robot is autonomous and provides the facility for the optional switching of the ploughing system when required," he said.

Last year, Manikandan collected nearly 2,500 kg of paper and 250 kg of

"Recycling just one tonne of paper can save 17 trees, 7,000 gallons of water, 380 gallons of oil, 3.3 cubic yards of landfill space and 4,000 kilowatts of energy," he added.

