O.J. Simpson joins Twitter after 25 years of his arrest

Former American O.J. has made his debut on 25 years after being accused of murdering his wife and her friend.

"Hey world, this is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything," said in a selfie video tweeted Friday night.

confirmed to that the account was authentic, as was the video, that is filmed by Simpson on a in the yard of his residence.

Simpson's account - @TheRealOJ32 - refers to his jersey number he wore as a star at the University of and then with the

Just after his first tweet thousands of people flooded his post with reactions, comments and memes.

"You really said 'coming soon' like it's a new movie. I can't," a Twitter user wrote.

Not only did Simpson quickly gather over 4 million followers, but his video also garnered more than 80,000 likes.

"I hope that you are making some progress in identifying the real killers," to which someone replied, "He makes progress by looking into the mirror every morning," a person said.

Another said, "The twitter account nobody asked for."

Someone else added: "Hey OJ. Big Fan. I'm in need of a pair of gloves. What's your favorite place to purchase them from?"

In his second tweet, Simpson said in a new video he wants to "set the record straight." Which record? He didn't say.

