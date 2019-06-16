Task Force report on direct tax expected after Budget

The government may have quietly pushed a major income reform seeking to reduce burden and ease compliance for individual taxpayers.

The task of overhauling the current law is learnt to have been completed but is being held to keep public expectations in check ahead of the Union Budget 2019-20.

"It (the new Direct Tax Law) is more or less complete. It should be out after the Budget as we are focusing on the Finance Bill," said an without revealing the details. "Had the draft come now, it would have created unnecessary expectations," he added.

The hinted that the new law would not only bring down the tax burden for salaried people but would also simplify the return filing process. This will result in increasing the taxpayer base.

The to draft the new law that replace the decades-old Act on May 26 got a two-months extension to submit its report. The panel was first set up in November, 2017 after observed that the was more than 50 years old and needed redrafting to make it contemporaneous.

Akhilesh Ranjan, a member, is the of the Its members include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), ( of EY India), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), (Consultant, ICRIER) and GC Srivastava (retired IRS and Advocate).

"This is the third attempt to redraft the law. If the new law incorporates the of various jurisdictional courts, it will be a perfect law. This will reduce a lot of litigation," said Riaz Thingna, director,

The led by Dr had also attempted to overhaul the by introducing the direct tax code, but it could not see the light of the day.

