The Kardashian connect in the O.J. Simpson story (The Simpson Files - I)

Keeping up with the Kardashian connect in the controversial murder trial over the June 12, 1994 killing of his ex-wife Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, can be more intriguing than the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian sisters.

Much before Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and their 'momager' Kris hogged paparazzi attention, one Kardashian was already in the spotlight across the US --

A lawyer and businessman, came into prominence as the of his friend Orenthal James Simpson, a former American who went on trial in 1995, and was acquitted of the murders of Nicole and her friend who were stabbed to death.

Robert, in fact, as per US media reports, had renewed his for the case.

He was also a saviour of sorts for Simpson after Nicole and her friend were found murdered outside her house 25 years ago. Simpson reportedly stayed at Robert's house to avoid the media and it was who read out a letter on behalf of Simpson to the media when the former failed to turn himself in.

Robert was also, as per US media reports, the one who carried a bag after Simpson's return from on June 13, 1994. Prosecutors had reportedly suspected it might have contained proof against Simpson.

Nicole, who wed Simpson in 1985 -- a marriage that lasted 7 years -- was best friends with whom the world now knows as

Kris was Robert's wife from 1978, and they divorced in 1991. Together, they had four children -- daughters Kim, Rob, who are all now famous reality television stars, entrepreneurs and fashion icons.

As a couple, they were close to the Simpsons.

After their split, Kris married (a former Olympian who later underwent reassignment surgery and became Caitlyn Jenner) in 1991, and they have two children -- and Kylie.

It was in her best friend's honour that Kris named as

Kendall had spoken about it in a that emerged in news reports a few years ago.

"Kendall, what's your middle name and who are you named after?" Kylie asked her.

She replied: "My middle name is after Simpson 'cause that was my mom's best friend... And I'm honoured to have this name."

Simpson's proximity with the Kardashian family was also detailed in a 10-episode series "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story", which features "Friends" star as Robert. Kris is shown privy to the domestic violence that Nicole had faced.

In the third episode of the series, Robert even refers to Simpson as the children's "Uncle Juice", and defends him by calling him a "good man", while Kim's character references Simpson, saying "I mean, he is my Godfather".

Robert died in 2003, years before his family Kris and his children shot to fame via "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".

Simpson continued to run-in to legal hassles year after year, and was back in court on kidnapping and armed robbery charges, which led him to spend nearly a decade behind the bars.

Now it has been two years since Simpson has been out of jail, and latest reports say he is living a relatively quiet life in

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)