Obama praises Sikh man with rainbow turban

Former US has praised San Diego-based Sikh neuroscientist who is celebrating this year's Pride Month with a rainbow

Kohli, who is a bisexual, went viral a few days ago when he shared an image of his elaborate creation -- his that featured the colours of the LGBT flag -- on

"I'm proud to be a I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity and will continue to work towards ensuring the same freedom for others," he captioned the image.

Complimenting Kohli, Obama tweeted on Tuesday: "You've got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody!"

The viral sensation responded to Obama.

"I'm a fairly verbose person, but today I am lost for words," Kohli wrote. "Thank you for your support and the compliment, Mr Obama."

Pride Month kicked off on June 1 and honours the LGBTQ community while commemorating New York's Stonewall riots in June 1969 that signalled a turning point in the movement for equal rights.

