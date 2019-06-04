Indian expat wins big in Abu Dhabi raffle

An Indian expat won 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) in a held in Abu Dhabi, the media reported on Tuesday.

While Sanjai Nath R won the first prize, five other Indian expats were in the top 10 winning list of the Big Ticket raffle, report.

The winners were announced on Monday.

Last month, KS, an Indian national from Sharjah, became another first prize winner of the Big Ticket after winning 15 million dirhams.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest running monthly draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in

Tickets can be purchased online or at International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and Abu Dhabi.

--IANS

ksk

