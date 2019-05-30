Obama offers World Cup-winning advice to Messi

Argentine great has received a piece of advice from former US on how to win

In 2018, failed to win the Cup after facing defeat in the first knock-out round against eventual winners

In 2014, lost to in the finals in Rio de Janerio.

According to Obama, one of the reasons why have not been able to lift trophy is because the Argentine XI doesn't play like a team.

"Even people that we consider geniuses work with other people in order to develop their style," Obama was quoted as saying by goal.com.

According to the report, the former US gave a rare interview on when at the EXMA Conference in and offered an insight on one of the planet's top talents.

"In Argentina, even though is wonderful, they have problems winning the World Cup," said Obama.

"My advice to young people is that we have to recognise very few people achieve great things on their own," he added.

The comments from the 57-year-old come as Argentina prepare to take on the America challenge next month in

