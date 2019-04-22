Officer suspended for checking PM's chopper transferred

Mohammed Mohsin, a Observer under the Odisha poll panel who was suspended for checking Modi's chopper in last Tuesday, has been sent back to Karnataka, the (EC) said on Monday.

The EC in its order dated April 20 directed the 1996 of cadre be posted at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, with immediate effect.

The EC had on Wednesday suspended Mohsin for allegedly checking Modi's helicopter in Sambalpur, where the addressed an election rally.

The commission had said that Mohsin acted contrary to its instructions concerning the SPG (Special Protection Group) protectees.

