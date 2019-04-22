Officer suspended for checking PM's chopper transferred

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mohammed Mohsin, a General Observer under the Odisha poll panel who was suspended for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Sambalpur last Tuesday, has been sent back to Karnataka, the Election Commission (EC) said on Monday.

The EC in its order dated April 20 directed the 1996 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre be posted at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, with immediate effect.

The EC had on Wednesday suspended Mohsin for allegedly checking Modi's helicopter in Sambalpur, where the Prime Minister addressed an election rally.

The commission had said that Mohsin acted contrary to its instructions concerning the SPG (Special Protection Group) protectees.

