Ola Money Postpaid to be available for all Ola users

Ride-sharing platform Ola on Thursday said its credit payment feature, Ola Postpaid which offers a 15-day credit line to passengers, would soon be available to all the Ola app users.

Ola Postpaid is a digital credit payment service that allows users to pay for all the expenditure once every 15 days.

"The offering was launched last year as a pilot, and has received good response from customers with 30% growth month-on-month," an Ola statement said.

At present, Ola Postpaid is being used by over 10 per cent of Ola customers.

Apart from extending the service to all its customers in coming months the company would also increase credit line offering and billing cycle to 30 days, as per the statement.

" will also extend its reach beyond mobility and integrate it into other segments such as food, entertainment and utilities in the coming months. The company also plans to enroll other merchants to create a faster and convenient payment mechanism for customers."

--IANS

ravi/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)