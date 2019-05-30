One can learn punctuality from Akshay Kumar: Ammy Virk

Singer- says one can learn punctuality from Bollywood's 'khiladi' Kumar.

Ammy opened up about his love for in the latest episode of IMDb's "The Insider's Watchlist", read a statement.

"'Namastey London' is my favourite Bollywood film, it is a complete pack -- it has entertainment, drama, emotion and comedy. Kumar played the role with such vulnerability. There is a lot one can learn from Akshay sir, if one needs to learn punctuality and how to shoot in time, one should learn that from Akshay Kumar," Ammy said.

The says inspires him a lot.

He said: "I love and admire as an I did a film with him 'Harjeeta', where I got a chance to stay with him for 15 days. I learnt so much from him during that time. I feel any actor can deliver a dialogue but real acting is how one reacts to the dialogue. I have seen a lot of his and his 'Mirzapur', it was superb.

"He got a National Award for 'Newton', he genuinely deserves it, he is a and a very humble human being. I follow him on Twitter and he posts about his past and interacts with everyone with a lot of respect for the kind of person he is."

Pankaj won a Special Mention at for his performance in "Newton".

Ammy will soon be seen in Punjabi romantic comedy "Muklawa". It also stars Sonam Bajwa, and

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)