Punjabi star Ammy Virk to play Balwinder Singh Sandhu in '83'

has joined the cast of "83" and the Punjabi will play the role of Indian bowling great Balwinder Singh in the sports drama.

Fronted by Ranveer Singh, the film will chronicle India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated in the final to clinch their first-ever in 1983.

The film, to be directed by Kabir Khan, marks Virk's Bollywood debut.

"Sat Shri Akaal. Thanks everyone for so much love... I am going to make my Bollywood debut... Thank you so much," wrote while tagging Singh, Khan and the handle of Reliance Entertainment.

played an instrumental role, both as a batsman and bowler, in the final against and had famously clean bowled

The former Indian is also training the cast for the film.

The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020.

"83" is produced by Madhu Mantena, and Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)