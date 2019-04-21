One surgical strike won't change Pakistan: Lt Gen Hooda

Indian Army's former D.S. Hooda, who directed the 2016 cross-LoC surgical strikes, on Sunday said one or air strike won't make change its behaviour.

At a panel discussion "Beyond politics: Debating a new security manifesto", he said dealing with requires long-term, dialogue-based planning and also engagement on nuclear issues.

"One surgical or air strike will not force to change its behaviour. Dealing with Pakistan requires a long-term strategic policy," he said.

Hooda also presented the salient features of his report 'India's National Security Strategy', which he submitted to last month.

The report outlines ways to maintain India's relations with its neighbouring countries, as well as measures to resolve internal conflicts of the country.

For Jammu and Kashmir, he suggested to tackling both the transnational and internal dimension. He also asked for an empathetic approach towards the population, with a clearly defined political objective and well-crafted information campaign.

--IANS

nks/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)