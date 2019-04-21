Congress releases plan on national security

on Sunday released its plan on which emphasises on five key issues - assuming India's rightful place in global affairs, securing the neighbourhood, internal security, protecting people and strengthening capabilities.

The report, titled 'India's Strategy', was drafted by (Retd.) D.S. Hooda, who was the in September 2016 when Indian troops carried out surgical strikes across the border after the Uri terror attack.

Addressing a joint press conference together with Hooda and former Union Jairam Ramesh, senior said that if the party is voted to power, it would try to implement these five key points on

However, these plans would undergo further expansion and revision as the government has several institutional structures - National Security Advisory Board, and the - Chidambaram said.

"The final decision will be taken by the government when the plan goes through these institutional structures," he said.

"Our approach is not ad-hoc. Our approach is not impulsive. Our approach is that after careful study and deliberation, we will take necessary measures to protect our national security." Chidambaram said.

According to him, the party has taken several features of Hooda's plan, while its views on national security were reflected in the manifesto released earlier this month.

"'Jan Suraksha' - the main goal of national security - is protecting our people. We need to solve the climate change crisis, as well as the job crisis that harms people," Hooda said elaborating on the focus on public safety.

"What will be the place of in the world. How are our relationships with the world's powers," he said.

He added that must get a permanent place in the Security Council.

In its plan on National Security, the said the party has always displayed zero tolerance on terrorism.

"As Lt. Gen (Retd.) recently noted, the was always given a free hand, without any political interference, to deal with and cross-border terrorism," it said.

"It is unfortunate that national security and the armed forces are being blatantly

politicised by the current government. The Congress party strongly condemns all such efforts of the and his colleagues."

The party said that as an emerging global power and the largest democracy in the world, faces multiple security challenges that include transnational terrorism, a troubled neighbourhood marred by outstanding border disputes with and China, internal militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, left-wing extremism in some parts of the country, threats to the data and privacy of our citizens, economic threats, and climate change and environmental threats.

It said the last five years has witnessed an alarming erosion in our military capabilities and defence preparedness, even as political rhetoric on national security has scaled new heights.

The document has cited the fall in the share of India's defence budget, the 1.5-fold rise in cross-border infiltration and a five-fold rise in ceasefire violations by in the last 5 years.

The Congress said that the roadmap for enhancing India's hard power would include securing land and maritime borders, taking steps to adopt the principle of "one border, one force" and a "smart fence" on the border that combines technology with a physical barrier to check infiltration and smuggling.

The party said that a of Defence Staff (CDS) will be immediately appointed as the to the government on matters relating to defence.

It will also focus on indigenisation of defence production and reinvigorating the intelligence apparatus, besides working on forming a clear policy on cyber attacks, as well as upgrading the to a full-fledged

