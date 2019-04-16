Foiling Pakistan Army's BAT actions almost daily: Top Army sources

"If you look at the intelligence inputs, every day there are reports about attempts by Army border action teams (BAT) to target our posts all along the LoC. We are taking all possible steps to thwart their actions," top Army sources told ANI.

In an attempt to thwart the Pakistani actions, the posts on the LoC are taking action against any movement from Pakistan's side towards the fence on the LoC, sources said.

The Pakistanis are now encouraging terrorists and their BAT teams to carry out their actions in civilian attire and avoiding combat fatigues, sources mentioned.

The BAT teams of the Army include both regular Army personnel and terrorists from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and are tasked to carry out surprise hits on Indian positions along the LoC.

Sources said Pakistani forces have been trying to violate ceasefire in almost all sectors after the Balakot airstrikes by the on February 26, but their attempts have been foiled.

