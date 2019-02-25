One-way traffic to move on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic will be allowed on national highway on Monday.

Around 300 stranded in the Patnitop sector have been allowed to move from to Srinagar, said

"Once the cross the Jawahar Tunnel, heavy vehicular traffic will be allowed from to Jammu", the said.

Trucks and tankers carrying have to take the Kud-Patnitop-Batote stretch of the highway as no vehicle carrying inflammatory material is allowed to pass through the that by-passes the old Kud-Patnitop-Batote stretch of the highway.

--IANS

sq/pg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)