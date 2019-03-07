US trade deficit soars to 10-year high in 2018

US trade deficit soared to $621 billion in 2018, the highest in a decade, data released on Wednesday by the showed.

The $68.8 billion annual increase, or 12.5 per cent, came along with a net loss in goods and services trade of $59.8 billion in December, up 15.2 per cent from $51.9 billion in the same period a year earlier.

On a month-on-month basis, the December figure, which also hit a 10-year record, is the result of a 2.1 per cent rise in imports to $264.9 billion, and a 1.9 per cent drop in exports to $205.1 billion, according to the Department.

For the whole year, imports surged 7.5 per cent from the previous year to $3.12 trillion, while exports jumped 6.3 per cent to $2.5 trillion, the data showed, reported.

In December, the country saw an increase in the goods deficit of $9 billion to 81.5 billion, as well as a decrease in the services surplus of $0.5 billion to $21.8 billion.

With regard to specific countries and areas, the charts showed that still runs the largest trade surplus with the US, trailed by the (EU) and

US trade deficit with reached $38.7 billion in December, up $3.2 billion from November. For full-year 2018, US total value of imports from outnumbers exports to the country by $419.2 billion, an increase of $43.6 billion compared with 2017.

has a $169.3 billion red ink in trade balance with the in 2018. The country also bought more from than it sold to the southern neighbour during the same year, resulting in a net outflow of $81.5 billion.

US has long complained about US deficit with its trading partners worldwide. The gap, however, is continuing to widen despite his tariff measures aiming to eliminate the discrepancy.

