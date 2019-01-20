Opposition leaders didn't question me on Rahul: Stalin

DMK M. on Sunday said opposition leaders who participated in the anti-BJP meet in Kolkata on Saturday did not question him for announcing as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Speaking at a wedding he attended here, Stalin said the political situation in different states varied.

He said the party leaders in Kolkata were of the view that they would voice their view on the Prime Ministerial candidate post the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Stalin, none of the party leaders said he was wrong in announcing Gandhi's name as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

"I had announced Gandhi's name at a function organised by DMK. It was our function. I voiced the feelings of the people," Stalin said, in response to as to why he didn't reiterate the wish at the Kolkata meeting.

