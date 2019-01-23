Osaka beats Svitolina to reach semis

-
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka outclassed Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in straight sets in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open here on Wednesday.
The fourth-seeded Osaka won 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 12 minutes of play at Melbourne Park, reports Efe news.
She dominated her opponent with eight aces, 31 winners and a more accurate second serve during the match. Svitolina received treatment for shoulder problems as in her previous match at the tournament.
In the semi-finals, the Japanese will play the winner of the quarter-finals between Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova.
