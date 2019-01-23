Hometown of missing Argentine footballer prays for his safe return

Residents of the small agricultural town in northeastern where Emiliano grew up gathered for prayers after learning that he was one of two people aboard an aircraft that went missing over the

Daniel Ribero, of local football club San Martin de Progreso, where played as boy, told that the day held "a lot of uncertainty" for residents of Progreso.

"We went from a moment of euphoria when he signed with City to this totally unexpected situation. We are trying to process it," he said on Tuesday, reports news.

The single-turbine PA 46 aircraft carrying from Nantes, France, to Cardiff, Wales, disappeared from radar screens at 8.23pm Monday some 24km (15mi) north of the island of Guernsey, police in the British crown dependency said.

City, who play in the Premier League, signed the 28-year-old striker from side FC for a club-record 15 million pounds ($19.4 million).

The plane, belonging to City's owner, was on its way back to the Welsh capital after Sala's quick trip to to bid farewell to his former teammates.

Ribero described Sala as a humble and low-key person and recalled seeing the when he returned to Progreso in 2017 for for a barbecue during the 2018 Cup.

Sala joined San Martin as a 6-year-old and remained with the club until he was 15, when he went to and began the professional career that brought him to

"In 100 years of the club's history, he is the from San Martin de Progreso to go so far," Ribero said.

Hundreds of Progreso residents spontaneously gathered to pray for Sala after hearing the news Tuesday morning, among them was Rita Rinaldi, one of Sala's teachers at the local school.

--IANS

kk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)