Qatar edge out Iraq 1-0, to play South Korea in Asian Cup quarters

Qatar won 1-0 against Iraq in their 2019 AFC Asian Cup match, setting up a quarterfinal clash against South Korea.
Defender Bassam Al Rawi scored Qatar's lone goal at the Al Nahyan stadium here on Tuesday night, just two minutes after the hour mark, on a well-executed free-kick, knocking the 2007 champion out of this year's edition.
Qatar, whose best achievement in the tournament was coming in fifth in 1984 and 1988, will take on South Korea Friday at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, reports Efe news.
South Korea has made its seventh Asian Cup quarters in a row after earning an extra-time 2-1 win over Bahrain earlier Tuesday.
