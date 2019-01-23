Qatar edge out Iraq 1-0, to play South Korea in Asian Cup quarters

won 1-0 against in their 2019 match, setting up a quarterfinal clash against

Defender scored Qatar's lone goal at the here on Tuesday night, just two minutes after the hour mark, on a well-executed free-kick, knocking the 2007 champion out of this year's edition.

Qatar, whose best achievement in the tournament was coming in fifth in 1984 and 1988, will take on Friday at the City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, reports news.

has made its seventh Asian Cup quarters in a row after earning an extra-time 2-1 win over earlier Tuesday.

