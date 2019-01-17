JUST IN
Osaka beats Zidansek to move into round 3 of Australian Open

IANS  |  Melbourne 

Japan's Naomi Osaka downed Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open here on Thursday.

Zidansek put up a fight and after the match, Osaka indicated there was room for improvement, reports Efe news.

"I served pretty well - I got broken twice, but she was a really great opponent," Osaka said.

"I'll try to play better next time."

The reigning US Open champion and world No.4 will meet Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei (seeded 28th to Osaka's 4th) in round three for the third time at the event, after Hsieh beat Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-4.

