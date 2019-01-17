Osaka beats Zidansek to move into round 3 of Australian Open

Japan's downed Slovenia's 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round of here on Thursday.

Zidansek put up a fight and after the match, indicated there was room for improvement, reports news.

"I served pretty well - I got broken twice, but she was a really great opponent," said.

"I'll try to play better next time."

The reigning champion and world No.4 will meet Taiwan's (seeded 28th to Osaka's 4th) in round three for the third time at the event, after Hsieh beat Germany's 6-3, 6-4.

